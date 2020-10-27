LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.70% of CACI International worth $37,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 129.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at about $7,678,000.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $205.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $156.15 and a 52 week high of $288.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.58.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $34,335.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,843. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,314,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $2,484,738 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

