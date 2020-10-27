LSV Asset Management Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,220,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,293 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $151,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 94,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -453.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

