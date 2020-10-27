LSV Asset Management Purchases 248,293 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,220,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,293 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.26% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $151,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729,828 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,966,000 after buying an additional 1,805,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,255,000 after buying an additional 6,571,557 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,788,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,243,000 after buying an additional 242,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,426,000 after buying an additional 2,402,999 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -453.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

