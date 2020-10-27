LSV Asset Management Purchases 1,376,258 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376,258 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Wipro were worth $37,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wipro by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,511,000 after buying an additional 4,700,185 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 118.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,579,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,252,000 after buying an additional 3,573,535 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,808,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 382,792 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 14.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,643,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 335,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3,641.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 2,009,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

