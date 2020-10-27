LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,955 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $142,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

