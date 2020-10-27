LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,772,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $112,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after buying an additional 526,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 44.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,459 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 21.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 597,033 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in International Paper by 33.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 688,057 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.85.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

