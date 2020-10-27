LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.72% of Insight Enterprises worth $34,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. FMR LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,214,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,531,000 after buying an additional 920,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,130,000 after acquiring an additional 117,691 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 99.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 202,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 35,654 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 53.5% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 90,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,365 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,778.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $355,647.60. Insiders sold a total of 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

