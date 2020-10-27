LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,266,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,645 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.54% of FOX worth $90,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,348 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in FOX by 15.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 25,462,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FOX by 50.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FOX by 24.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in FOX by 74.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,606 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

