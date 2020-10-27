LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,910 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.66% of Sonoco Products worth $33,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 42.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,237,000 after purchasing an additional 397,025 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 546,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,576,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 94.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after buying an additional 208,247 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SON stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.