LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.21% of Steelcase worth $25,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 111,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 41,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at $107,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eddy F. Schmitt acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $818.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.67 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

