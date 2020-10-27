LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $24,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,511,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after buying an additional 347,363 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,833,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1,105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,658,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,623 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,603,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,601,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 185,593 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 5,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,655.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $36,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,631.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,480. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.