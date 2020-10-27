LSV Asset Management Has $88.55 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,696,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.25% of ConocoPhillips worth $88,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,340 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

