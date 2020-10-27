LSV Asset Management Has $88.48 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,774,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,236 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.03% of Kohl’s worth $88,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 337.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

KSS stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

