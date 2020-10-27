LSV Asset Management Has $86.65 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,385,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,503 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $86,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,121,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,684,000 after purchasing an additional 534,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,251,000 after buying an additional 110,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 68.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,312 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 793,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 769,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 74,303 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDM opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

