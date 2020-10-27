LSV Asset Management Has $86.65 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,385,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,503 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $86,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,121,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,684,000 after purchasing an additional 534,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,251,000 after buying an additional 110,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 68.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,312 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 793,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 769,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 74,303 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PDM opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
