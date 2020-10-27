LSV Asset Management Has $84.48 Million Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,040,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76,458 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $84,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Chemours by 22.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 11.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

