LSV Asset Management Has $473.38 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,017,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 287,950 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $473,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $163.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

