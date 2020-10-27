LSV Asset Management Has $473.38 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,017,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 287,950 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.28% of Cisco Systems worth $473,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

