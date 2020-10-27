LSV Asset Management Has $44.18 Million Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,001 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.92% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $44,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

NYSE:EPC opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.72. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

