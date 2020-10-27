LSV Asset Management Has $43.44 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $43,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 71,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

