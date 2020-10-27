LSV Asset Management Has $42.88 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 662,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,770 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $42,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

