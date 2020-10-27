LSV Asset Management Has $39.81 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 544,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.73% of Hanesbrands worth $39,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 420.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BofA Securities raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

