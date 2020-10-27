LSV Asset Management Has $37.03 Million Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,046,348 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.55% of Domtar worth $37,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Domtar by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after acquiring an additional 489,496 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,554,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after buying an additional 607,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after buying an additional 726,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after buying an additional 499,554 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC cut shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Domtar Co. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

