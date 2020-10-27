LSV Asset Management Has $37.03 Million Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,046,348 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.55% of Domtar worth $37,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Domtar by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after acquiring an additional 489,496 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,554,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after buying an additional 607,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after buying an additional 726,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after buying an additional 499,554 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

UFS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

