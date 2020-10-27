LSV Asset Management Has $31.67 Million Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.89% of TCF Financial worth $31,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,615,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 218,648 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 150.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,540,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 925,564 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,499,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,122,000 after purchasing an additional 225,774 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,100,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 62,694 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. TCF Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

