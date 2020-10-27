LSV Asset Management Has $28.70 Million Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.13% of World Fuel Services worth $28,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,955,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.