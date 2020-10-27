LSV Asset Management Has $27.69 Million Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 178,283 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.86% of Kronos Worldwide worth $27,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.90 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

