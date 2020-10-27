LSV Asset Management Has $22.72 Million Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,413,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.42% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $22,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 102,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.45 and a beta of 1.08. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PMT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

