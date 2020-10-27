LSV Asset Management Has $22.36 Million Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,351,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303,284 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.67% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $22,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.