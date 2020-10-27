LSV Asset Management Has $150.96 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,201,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 882,698 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $150,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 38.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 217,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 60,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NLY opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. The business had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

