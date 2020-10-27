LSV Asset Management Has $124.78 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,074,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $124,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 71.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $323.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. BofA Securities started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

