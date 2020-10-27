LSV Asset Management Has $115.78 Million Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,429,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,963 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.02% of Penske Automotive Group worth $115,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $58.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

