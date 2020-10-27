LSV Asset Management Has $104.90 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.53% of Entergy worth $104,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Entergy by 27,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,127 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Entergy by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,605,000 after buying an additional 473,603 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 1,870.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 287,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,939,000 after buying an additional 272,595 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

NYSE:ETR opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.