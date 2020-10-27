LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.45% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $26,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 284,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

