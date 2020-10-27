LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 198.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,761,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171,825 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.78% of Evergy worth $89,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 393.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

