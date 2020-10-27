LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 3,649.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 487,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.91% of Emcor Group worth $33,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emcor Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Emcor Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after purchasing an additional 267,572 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Emcor Group by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 75,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Emcor Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EME. Sidoti upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

