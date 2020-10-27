LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 358.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,629 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AZZ were worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in AZZ by 31.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AZZ by 3,908.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $2,976,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 53.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

AZZ stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.43. AZZ Inc has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.02 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

