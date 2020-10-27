LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,732,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,790 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $89,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 186,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSH. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

NYSE:VSH opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.40 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

