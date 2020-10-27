LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,503 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 5.07% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $86,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 280,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 27,066 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 769,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 74,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 127,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The firm had revenue of $134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

