LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,296,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.15% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $21,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 70.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 92,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 31.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DRH opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.68.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DRH. SunTrust Banks lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.73.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

