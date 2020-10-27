LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,024 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.28% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $167,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $585.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.22 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $575.77 and its 200 day moving average is $589.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total value of $64,193.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,384,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total value of $455,504.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,823 shares of company stock worth $99,036,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.64.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.