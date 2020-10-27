LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,770 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.31% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $42,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

RCL stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

