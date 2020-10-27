LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,821,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.36% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $33,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

