LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,632 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 4.35% of Dillard’s worth $35,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,358,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,781,000 after acquiring an additional 159,352 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2,864.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,749,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DDS opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

DDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

