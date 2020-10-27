LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,116,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,851 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.93% of Assured Guaranty worth $88,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

AGO opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.67. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.