LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,152,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $41,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $654,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 22,698 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 129.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

CENTA opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.76. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.