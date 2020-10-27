LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $149,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after purchasing an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,514 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,707,000 after acquiring an additional 231,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.46. The company has a market cap of $402.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

