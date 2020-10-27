LSV Asset Management Buys 944,006 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 944,006 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.20% of MasTec worth $99,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MasTec by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.41. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

