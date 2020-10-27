LSV Asset Management Buys 45,454 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.92% of La-Z-Boy worth $42,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,142.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,713,077.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LZB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

