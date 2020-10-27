LSV Asset Management Buys 214,890 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,890 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.31% of General Dynamics worth $123,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 281.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

GD opened at $138.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.55. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

