LSV Asset Management Buys 204,910 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,910 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.66% of Sonoco Products worth $33,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 18.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.91.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

